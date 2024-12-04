All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

As Blizzard delists the original Warcraft games, GOG announces it will save and preserve them

With the release of Warcraft I and II Remastered, Blizzard is delisting the original games from sale. And with that GOG promises to preserve them.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Blizzard released remastered versions of Warcraft I and II for their 30th anniversary, leading to the original games being delisted from GOG. GOG, focused on game preservation, will maintain compatibility for existing owners through its Preservation Program, ensuring continued access and support despite the delisting.

Recently, Blizzard launched Warcraft I: Remastered and Warcraft II: Remastered, which updates the visuals of these iconic real-time strategy games alongside other improvements as part of the Warcraft franchise's 30th anniversary celebrations. With that, the original versions of these games are being delisted from services like GOG.

GOG, a division of CD Projekt Red, is committed to game preservation and ensuring classic games are not only available to purchase but also run on modern hardware. For Warcraft I and Warcraft II, the team at GOG enhanced these titles with multiplayer LAN support and improved graphics features like antialiasing and anisotropic filtering.

At Blizzard's request, both titles will be delisted from GOG on December 13. However, they will live on thanks to the GOG Preservation Program. If you want to pick these DRM-free versions, you can do so with the 'MakeWarcraftLiveForever' discount code.

"At GOG, we believe that games should live forever. This means not only preserving them but also ensuring they remain accessible, updated, and enjoyable on modern systems," GOG writes. With games from franchises like Warcraft, The Witcher, Fallout, and more part of the GOG Preservation Program, the company has announced a new feature to the program after Blizzard informed the team that Warcraft I and Warcraft II would be delisted.

"Once a game joins the Program, we pledge to maintain its compatibility even if it gets delisted from the store," GOG explains. "This means that owners of those titles can still expect a seamless experience and tech support for those titles. This also considers potential changes in Windows OS that may impact games' playability."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Blizzard on these titles," the post concludes. "While the delisting is unfortunate, we assure you that every user who already owns these games on GOG will continue to benefit from our commitment and have access to versions that remain compatible with modern systems, preserving their experience for years to come."

GOG wants to continue collaborating with developers like Blizzard and add hundreds of games to the GOG Preservation Program by the end of 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:gog.prowly.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

