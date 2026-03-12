Microsoft teases official Xbox and Xbox 360 emulation coming to Windows 11

TL;DR: Microsoft plans to revive its Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program for its 25th anniversary, enabling iconic games from four Xbox generations to be playable on the upcoming Project Helix PC-console hybrid and PC's everywhere. This update will enhance game preservation and accessibility by integrating emulation and native apps on an Xbox-optimized Windows 11.

Microsoft's Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program was a major win not only for the Xbox One and subsequent Xbox consoles, but also because it kick-started a new 'backwards compatible' era for all consoles by making older titles playable (and often with improved performance) on modern hardware. And even though the program was put on hold as we entered the Xbox Series X|S era, a console that played all Xbox One titles, it's set to make a comeback later this year.

At GDC 2026, Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation, Xbox, said that "as part of our 25th anniversary later this year, we'll be rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past." And since this confirmation arrived as part of a long-form discussion about the company's next-generation Project Helix console, which will also play PC games, it makes sense that this would be a PC-focused update rather than simply bringing more long-lost Xbox and Xbox 360 games to Xbox Series gamers.

"We're committed to keeping games from four generations of Xbox playable for years to come," Jason Ronald also said. Again, as Project Helix is set to be a PC-console hybrid that will run an Xbox-optimized version of Windows 11 focused on gaming, the only way to ensure four generations of Xbox games are playable on Project Helix would be through a mix of emulation and native PC/Helix apps.

There have been rumors for quite some time now from credible insiders that Microsoft was working on original Xbox and Xbox 360 emulation for PC, so this 25th anniversary announcement could include the first wave of Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program games hitting the PC Game Pass service. It's exciting news for game preservation and accessibility, and it's also a smart move to test and refine emulation and performance ahead of the Project Helix launch.