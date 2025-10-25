Battlefield 6 battle royale mode will launch with proximity chat

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 will launch its Battle Royale mode with proximity chat on October 28 as part of Season 1, enhancing player interaction and content creation. This feature allows in-game voice communication between nearby enemies, increasing immersion and social engagement while remaining optional for those preferring silent gameplay.

Battlefield 6 is expected to receive its Battle Royale mode on October 28 as part of the Season 1 content drop, and now we are hearing that it will have proximity chat.

It seems that Battlefield Studios is leaning into the content-generation side of things when it comes to its upcoming Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 6, as prominent Battlefield 6 leaker and first-person shooter leaker ModernWarzone has said the mode will be launching with proximity chat.

For those who don't know, proximity chat has made for some of the funniest moments in Battle Royale games, particularly Warzone, where players are able to communicate over the microphone with enemies when they are within a relatively short distance of each other.

Proximity chat is quite literally a never-ending fountain of player-generated content that will then be shared to social media, serving as marketing for the new game mode and Battlefield 6 in general. While it's a smart move on behalf of Battlefield Studios, it's also a generally enjoyable feature for players, as they can talk some smack to their enemies as they hunt them down, making the kill -or the unfortunate death -feel that much more meaningful.

Of course, we would like this to be a toggleable feature for players who don't want to be able to hear their enemy whispering sweet nothings in their ear while competing for the last spot in the server, as understandably, some of us find no greater victory than being the last person or team alive.