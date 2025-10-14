NVIDIA's new GPU driver fixes maddening bug with Madden 26 and obscure bug with Clair Obscur

NVIDIA has a new graphics driver out for its GeForce GPUs and it cures some seriously annoying bugs, including frustrating glitches with Madden 26 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
VideoCardz noticed the release of the fresh driver which also incorporates support for ARC Raiders, The Outer Worlds 2, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, all of which get DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation.
The bug fixes will be what many PC gamers will be after, though, and one of these is the solve for an odd issue with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 where the game suffers from either driver crashes or bad bouts of graphical corruption after the PC wakes from sleep.
That one has flown under the radar for a fair few gamers, as not everyone has their desktop PC set to sleep at all - but for those who do, this has been a nasty bug.
The other major piece of repair work here is the fix for a bug with Madden 26 which is simply listed as "stability issues" with the R580 drivers.
This is hopefully the resolution of an issue with RTX 5000 GPUs which keeps crashing the game (reportedly with a 'device hung' error).
Another notable bug fix is for a problem whereby the Steam overlay can cause games to crash in certain circumstances, alongside cures for visual glitches with Hell is Us, Black Myth: Wukong and Total War: Warhammer III.
The new driver is version 581.57 and you can grab it via the NVIDIA App, or from Team Green's website.