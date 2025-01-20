All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Sony is suffering from shell shock after $400 million failure, cancels two new games
Gaming

Sony canceling two live-service games, one being based in the God of War universe, is a response to the catastrophic failure of Concord.

Sony is suffering from shell shock after $400 million failure, cancels two new games
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sony canceled two live-service games from Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games due to the failure of Concord, which cost the company a rumored $400 million. Concord's poor performance has led Sony to reevaluate its focus on live-service projects, shifting back to traditional games.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier recently reported Sony canceled two live-service games that were in development by developed by Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games, and now industry insiders have given the main reason why -- Concord.

Sony undoubtedly shakes in its boots when it hears the name "Concord," as the publisher would more than likely never want to hear it brought up ever again as it would remind the company of the massive hole multi-hundred-million dollar hole in its pocket. However, it appears Concord is yet to be completely dead and buried, as its name has once again popped up, but this time in relation to the reported canceled live-service projects.

Insider Jeff Grubb says the failure of Concord has left Sony shellshocked to the point where it's now having to reevaluate every games-as-service project it has in development under its umbrella. Grubb says that Sony is now putting a lot of scrutiny on the development of any of its live-service games and that Sony as a whole is now pivoting away from live-service titles and moving back to more traditional games.

For those that don't know, Sony reportedly put a lot of its eggs into the Concord basket, with insiders revealing Sony was describing Concord internally as "The Future of PlayStation" and a "Star Wars-like project". Around the time of its cancelation, it was rumored Sony spent as much as $400 million on the development and marketing for Concord, and after it officially released, the game didn't even reach 697 concurrent players on Steam, forcing Sony to issue refunds to all that purchased it and leaving Sony holding a multi-hundred-million bill.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

