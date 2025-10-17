Steve Jobs and Apple honored by US mint with new official $1 coin

The United States Mint is going to honor Steve Jobs and Apple with an official 'Steve Jobs' coin as part of the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

TL;DR: The United States Mint will release a 2026 $1 coin honoring Steve Jobs and Apple, featuring a young Jobs against northern California hills and inscribed with "Make Something Wonderful." Designed by Elana Hagler and Phebe Hemphill, it celebrates innovation alongside other 2026 American Innovation series coins.

The United States Mint is going to honor Steve Jobs and Apple with a new $1 coin under the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the Mint, the new coin will feature a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a rolling landscape that's covered in northern oak trees. The landscape is meant to represent the northern California hills, and is meant to capture Jobs' reflective pose, and how natural environments inspired his goal to design the technology he cultivated into being as natural as native environments.

The coin is inscribed with "Make Something Wonderful," which is a reference to what Jobs would use to write in internal Apple emails to employees about pursuing creativity, along with care in everything the company produced. Elana Hagler designed the aesthetic of the coin, and Phebe Hemphill sculpted it. These two artists are responsible for the blending of realism and symbolism.

Notably, the Jobs coin isn't the only coin within the 2026 innovation series, as others have been made for individuals such as Dr. Norman Borlaug of Iowa for his agricultural advancements, Wisconsin's Cray-1 supercomputer, and Minnesota's invention of mobile refrigeration. On the other side of the coin stands the Statue of Liberty, along with the Liberty Bell, inscribed with the number "250," which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States.