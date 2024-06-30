Steve Jobs's clothing from the early days of Apple is being auctioned for tens of thousands

Vintage Steve Jobs memorabilia is currently up for auction, however it's not technology that is up for sale but the clothing that he wore.

Auctioning off historical pieces of Apple technology can be big business - earlier this year, we reported on a first-generation iPhone with 4GB of storage selling for over $130,000 at an auction. However, if you think it stops at vintage Apple silicon, think again - anything related to Steve Jobs and Apple is worth a lot of money.

Even the clothing he wore to work, out on the town, and to photo shoots. Julien's Auctions in California is currently listing several clothing items worn by Steve Jobs, including this 'navy blue pin-striped Brioni for Wilkes Bashford suit' that he wore for an ad or photo shoot commemorating the release of the original Macintosh in 1984. It includes the original wooden hanger and a 'vintage Apple Macintosh pin' found in one of the pockets

Bidding is now open for the item, and the estimate is that this old and possibly musty-smelling suit from the 1980s will sell for between $20,000 and $30,000.

If the navy blue suit isn't to your liking, there's this 'taupe and white striped wool, two-piece suit by DiMitri Couture for Wilkes Bashford San Francisco' worn by Jobs in 1980 - which will also sell for between $20,000 and $30,000.

If collectible suits aren't your thing, there are always accessories - ties! The Ralph Lauren tie that Steve Jobs wore for the Apple II release in 1977 has a bid of $4,500. A lesser Jobs tie, a blue number he wore in the 1980s, has a bid of $1,500, while a Steve Jobs bowtie is looking to sell for somewhere between $4,000 and $6,000.