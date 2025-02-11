Bill Gates reveals Steve Jobs told him to take acid to make Microsoft's products cooler

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has revealed in an interview that Apple founder Steve Jobs told him to take acid to make Microsoft's products more interesting.

In a recent interview, Bill Gates revealed an interesting piece of advice once given to him by the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, and it was a recommendation to indulge in recreational drugs.

In an interview with The Independent, Gates said the Apple founder once said to him that he wished he would have taken acid to improve his taste in designing Microsoft's products. Gates said he jokingly replied to Jobs, saying, "Look, I got the wrong batch." Gates further elaborated on the distinction between the two visionaries, saying that he understood the coding side of things when it came to the products, but Jobs helmed the marketing design aspects. Because of these differences, Gates said he didn't feel as if he was in competition with Jobs in these departments and more or less recognized each other strengths/weaknesses.

For those who don't know, Jobs was well-known for creating products with design and user interaction at the forefront, along with marketing them with his energic and passionate presentations. As for Gates, the Microsoft founder created products with an intense level of expertise and forward-thinking while also retaining a business-centered mindset. Notably, Jobs lacked technical knowledge, struggled with collaboration with others, and was renowned as a demanding and harsh leader. Gates fell short in being a charismatic public speaker, the product aesthetics and user experience.

