All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: NVIDIA's new AI model trains robots to move like LeBron and Ronaldo
Business, Financial & Legal

Bill Gates reveals Steve Jobs told him to take acid to make Microsoft's products cooler

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has revealed in an interview that Apple founder Steve Jobs told him to take acid to make Microsoft's products more interesting.

Bill Gates reveals Steve Jobs told him to take acid to make Microsoft's products cooler
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft founder Bill Gates revealed in an interview that Apple founder Steve Jobs said he wished Gates took acide to improve the design of Microsoft's products.

In a recent interview, Bill Gates revealed an interesting piece of advice once given to him by the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, and it was a recommendation to indulge in recreational drugs.

Bill Gates reveals Steve Jobs told him to take acid to make Microsoft's products cooler 312132
2

In an interview with The Independent, Gates said the Apple founder once said to him that he wished he would have taken acid to improve his taste in designing Microsoft's products. Gates said he jokingly replied to Jobs, saying, "Look, I got the wrong batch." Gates further elaborated on the distinction between the two visionaries, saying that he understood the coding side of things when it came to the products, but Jobs helmed the marketing design aspects. Because of these differences, Gates said he didn't feel as if he was in competition with Jobs in these departments and more or less recognized each other strengths/weaknesses.

For those who don't know, Jobs was well-known for creating products with design and user interaction at the forefront, along with marketing them with his energic and passionate presentations. As for Gates, the Microsoft founder created products with an intense level of expertise and forward-thinking while also retaining a business-centered mindset. Notably, Jobs lacked technical knowledge, struggled with collaboration with others, and was renowned as a demanding and harsh leader. Gates fell short in being a charismatic public speaker, the product aesthetics and user experience.

"Steve Jobs once said that he wished I'd take acid because then maybe I would have had more taste in my design of my products," said Gates

Gate's response to Jobs saying he wished he dropped acid to improve the design of Microsoft's products highlights the acknowledged differences between the two leaders, "Look, I got the wrong batch."

"I got the coding batch, and this guy got the marketing-design batch, so good for him. Because his talents and mine-other than being kind of an energetic leader, and pushing the limits-they didn't overlap much," added Gates

NEWS SOURCES:fortune.com, independent.co.uk

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles