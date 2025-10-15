GTA 6 could be the first $100 game - and Rockstar might actually deserve It

The price of Grand Theft Auto 6 might be the most frequently asked question within the gaming community, aside from when the next-generation consoles will be released, as many gamers are bracing for Rockstar to impose a price tag above the $70 standard for a AAA title.
Rockstar has officially said nothing regarding the price of GTA 6, which means currently the game is priced at $70, and while gamers will certainly want the most anticipated game of all time at the cheapest it possibly can be, some are expecting Rockstar to increase the price considering the amount of hype around the title and the general direction of the gaming community (consoles recently experienced price increases).
In all honesty, if there is one game that will break the $70 standard for AAA titles and make the leap to $100, it's GTA 6, and while gamers will certainly complain endlessly about the increase, Rockstar will still make hand over fist. But should the standard edition for a game even be $100?
- Read more: Grand Theft Auto 6 to release at new price that will make all games more expensive
- Read more: Take-Two comments on GTA 6 price, says Rockstar will reveal it 'soon'
Well, according to Chris Stockman, Design Director on the first Saints Row game, not all games are created equal, and by his measure, Rockstar deserves to push for the $100 price point as the scope and magnitude of the title warrants a step up in price.
"They're the only ones that can get away with it. I don't think it's a rising tide that floats all boats. I think that there'll be a tremendous amount of backlash if everyone switched to $100. Not all games are created equal. I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it, and I hope they do. I really hope it's $100. I think it deserves to be $100.
The scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag, but not everything is treated equally. It would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them," says Stockman