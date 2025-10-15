GTA 6 could be the first $100 game - and Rockstar might actually deserve It

The design director of the first Saints Row game has said that Rockstar deserves to price Grand Theft Auto 6 at $100, as 'not all games are created equal.'

TL;DR: The price of Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unconfirmed, currently expected at $70, but industry experts suggest Rockstar may raise it to $100 due to the game's unprecedented scope and hype. This potential increase reflects GTA 6's unique value, though such pricing may not suit all AAA titles.

The price of Grand Theft Auto 6 might be the most frequently asked question within the gaming community, aside from when the next-generation consoles will be released, as many gamers are bracing for Rockstar to impose a price tag above the $70 standard for a AAA title.

Rockstar has officially said nothing regarding the price of GTA 6, which means currently the game is priced at $70, and while gamers will certainly want the most anticipated game of all time at the cheapest it possibly can be, some are expecting Rockstar to increase the price considering the amount of hype around the title and the general direction of the gaming community (consoles recently experienced price increases).

In all honesty, if there is one game that will break the $70 standard for AAA titles and make the leap to $100, it's GTA 6, and while gamers will certainly complain endlessly about the increase, Rockstar will still make hand over fist. But should the standard edition for a game even be $100?

Well, according to Chris Stockman, Design Director on the first Saints Row game, not all games are created equal, and by his measure, Rockstar deserves to push for the $100 price point as the scope and magnitude of the title warrants a step up in price.