FromSoftware rejected 10+ offers for a Bloodborne remake, sequel, or spinoff

A former PlayStation developer has said FromSoftware has turned down as many as 10 studios that have pitched them a Bloodborne remake.

TL;DR: A former PlayStation developer revealed that FromSoftware has rejected up to 10 studios proposing a Bloodborne remake, indicating the studio's cautious approach to revisiting the popular game despite high demand from fans and developers. This highlights FromSoftware's control over its IP and quality standards.

Following the shutdown of Bluepoint Games, many fans felt the wind had been knocked out of the sails for a Bloodborne remake being in the works, which was then followed by a swift kick while we were down, as it was revealed Bluepoint pitched a Bloodborne remake to FromSoftware, but FromSoftware said no.

Previous reporting claimed that Sony even approved a remake of Bloodborne, but out of respect to the creator of the game, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and his wishes, they didn't approve of its creation. It was revealed that Miyazaki didn't want anyone else to touch Bloodborne as that game holds a special place in his heart, and that if a remake were to happen, it would be handled by him.

Despite Sony owning the rights to Bloodborne, and could have technically gone ahead with a remake without Miyazaki's involvement, Sony decided to shelve the idea until FromSoftware is ready. Now, Brandon Sheffield has posted on BlueSky with insider details, such as FromSoftware receiving more than 10 pitches for a Bloodborne remake, sequel, or spinoff, which were all rejected.

These comments from Sheffield, who has worked with Sony on releases for the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation mobile, back up previous reporting that Miyazaki really wanted Bloodborne handled by FromSoftware. In 2024, Miyazaki said the team does want to return to Bloodborne, which suggests, at least to me, that we have everything we need for a Bloodborne remake, except time.

FromSoftware's development schedule must have made it impossible to return to Bloodborne with the care that Miyazaki intends, and that when a window of opportunity comes up, it will undoubtedly be taken.

