KIOXIA's new open-source RocksDB plug-in improves the performance and lifespan of SSDs

KIOXIA has developed a new open-source RocksDB plug-in for data centers that not only improves performance but increases the lifespan of SSDs.

TL;DR: KIOXIA's new open-source RocksDB plug-in optimizes multi-SSD RAID setups, significantly reducing write amplification by up to 46% and boosting throughput over 8 times. Designed for generative AI and cloud data centers, it enhances SSD performance and flash storage lifespan, with a release planned for Q1 2026.

KIOXIA's new RocksDB plug-in is designed for multi-SSD RAID configurations, which are becoming increasingly prevalent in the era of generative AI, cloud computing, and data centers that store massive datasets. The free and open-source plug-in is designed not only to improve the performance of these modern RAID setups but also to increase and enhance the lifespan of the flash storage being used.

KIOXIA will be demonstrating its new RocksDB plug-in at the 2025 OCP Global Summit using KIOXIA XD8 Series SSDs.
KIOXIA notes that in a 4-drive RAID setup, the RocksDB plug-in reduces the write amplification factor (WAF) by 46% while increasing throughput by 8.22 times compared to MDRAID. Even in a 2-drive RAID setup, WAF is reduced by a third. Write amplification is a common issue with SSDs or Flash Storage, where more data is written than intended; reducing this is a significant win for both performance and SSD health.

RocksDB is also a widely adopted database for both generative AI and cloud applications, so KIOXIA's open-source plug-in seems like a must-have for systems with large amounts of historical data that require high-performance searches.

KIOXIA is demonstrating its new RocksDB plug-in at its booth (A51) at the 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, which takes place next week at the San Jose Convention Center from October 13-15. The live demonstration will include the company's KIOXIA XD8 Series SSDs in a 2-drive RAID 1 configuration, showcasing performance and reduced WAF performance compared to standard Linux RAID mirroring.

KIOXIA's new open-source plug-in is expected to be released in Q1 2026 (January to March). "Kioxia will release the plug-in as an open-source contribution, underscoring its commitment to advancing SSD and flash memory technologies industry-wide," the company says. "By sharing innovations that improve efficiency, Kioxia continues to support the evolving needs of advanced computing infrastructures and data centers."