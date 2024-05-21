Microsoft could raise the price of Xbox Game Pass again

Microsoft is reportedly discussing on whether or not to raise Xbox Game Pass prices once again as game budgets and costs continue to rise.

Microsoft could raise the price of Xbox Game Pass once again in an effort to combat rising costs of games development.

Game Pass subscribers might be in for another price increase as Xbox chases more growth. Sources tell The Verge's Tom Warren that Microsoft is mulling over a subscription price hike for Game Pass.

This price hike is likely being timed in conjunction with the arrival of Call of Duty on Game Pass--the added value from the series could give Microsoft a reason to raise subscription prices again.

Microsoft had previously raised the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in many territories shortly after the FTC lost its federal case against the Microsoft-Activision merger. In July 2023, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rose by $2 in the United States from $14.99 per month to the new price of $16.99 a month.

Call of Duty wouldn't necessarily be the only reason to raise subscription prices. The cost of doing business has skyrocketed everywhere, causing big cutbacks, layoffs, project cancellations and studio closures across the games industry--Xbox included.

We also don't know exactly how much Game Pass is currently making, but we do know that it made up to $1.9 billion in 2021. The subscription has failed to grow at the pace Microsoft expected, and currently has 34 million subscribers, including some carry-over/conversions from previous Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers.

At the time of writing, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently has access to 503 games on console and 465 games on PC, many of which are being sold at full $59.99 - $69.99 MSRP on various storefront platforms.