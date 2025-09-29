NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says China is 'nanoseconds behind' the US in chip development

China is 'nanoseconds behind' the United States in chips says NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang: with the AI GPU leader saying 'so we've got to go compete'.

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang states China is only nanoseconds behind the US in chip development, emphasizing the need for global competition, including in China, to drive technological innovation and maximize America's economic and geopolitical influence. Geopolitical tensions have impacted NVIDIA's AI GPU sales in China.

China is just "nanoseconds behind" the United States in chip development according to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

US companies like NVIDIA have been working to compete in China for a while now, which benefits both Beijing and Washington, as Chinese companies have been working around the clock to be "NVIDIA-free". The US government should allow its technology industry to compete around the world -- including China -- to "proliferate the technology around the world" so that it can "maximize America's economic success and geopolitical influence" says Jensen.

The NVIDIA founder said that China is "nanoseconds behind" the US, adding "so we've got to compete". Jensen said during a podcast hosted by tech investors Brad Gerstner and Bill Gurley: "This is a vibrant, entrepreneurial, hi-tech, modern industry".

Jensen continued: "What's in the best interest of China is for foreign companies to invest in China, compete in China and for them to also have vibrant competition themselves. They would also like to come out of China and participate around the world".

NVIDIA's growing family of AI GPUs are the foundation of AI training and models, helping boost its market capitalization to the highest levels, making it the most valuable company on the planet. But, its sales into China have been hurt from geopolitical tensions between the US and China, with the US government banning exports of its H20 AI GPU earlier this year, before taking a knee for a 15% tax to the US government, to which NVIDIA agreed.