TL;DR: Microsoft will end Windows 10 support next month but offers a one-year extended security update plan requiring payment or cloud syncing. However, European Economic Area users can access these updates for free without mandatory syncing, complying with the Digital Markets Act and ensuring continued protection during the Windows 11 transition.

Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10 next month, and ahead of the change, European regulators have altered what Microsoft will require of users if they still want to receive security updates to protect systems.

Notably, Microsoft is prepared to provide much-needed security updates to Windows 10 for an extra year, but users will have to first qualify and then pay $30 per device, or they will have to agree to syncing their PC settings with Microsoft's cloud via a Microsoft account through the Windows Backup tool, or use Microsoft Reward points. It should be further noted that the extended security plan is just for security updates and doesn't include technical updates or even bug fixes.

However, the Euroconsumers group has stated that Microsoft's requirements to access security updates after the October 14, 2025, deadline for Windows 10 support won't apply to residents of the European Economic Area, which is most of western Europe.

Microsoft's requirements are likely a violation of the Digital Markets Act of 2022, which prevents "gatekeeper" companies from limiting access to products or services based on conditions to other products produced by the same company. So, what does this mean? Windows 10 users living within this area will receive the security updates for Windows 10 for free, but only for an extra year.

Furthermore, residents within this year also won't have to sync their PC with the Windows Backup tool.