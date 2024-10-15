Corsair's new VIRTUOSO MAX gaming headset promises 'ultra-immersive' Dolby Atmos audio

Corsair has launched its latest flagship gaming headset, the VIRTUOSO MAX. The spec sheet is impressive, with 50mm Graphene drivers, high-res Dolby Atmos spatial audio, Active Noise Cancellation technology, and a "broadcast-grade microphone." The physical design and look are also slick and stylish; the large cushions are reminiscent of audiophile at-home headphones.

There's also dual Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, so you can play games and still receive calls or seamlessly switch between the two. Corsair notes that gaming with the VIRTUOSO MAX delivers around 60 hours of battery life (with the RGB turned off). And with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode technology, you can choose between blocking out all background noise or being aware of your immediate surroundings.

Throw in a durable metal build and spacious memory foam ear cushions, the new Corsair VIRTUOSO MAX's "spectacularly clear, precise audio" doesn't come cheap - it's priced at $329.99 USD.

However, the price isn't unusual for a premium audio product, especially one that features a broadcast-quality microphone. Chat quality for gaming headsets varies widely from model to model, and it's rare for a headset to cross over into the realm of the dedicated microphone. This is another big selling point for the VIRTUOSO MAX, especially for competitive gamers who play in groups or creators looking for an over-ear solution for impromptu streams.

The headset is available in two flavors: CORSAIR VIRTUOSO MAX and CORSAIR VIRTUOSO MAX for Xbox. The latter includes on-ear audio/chat mix controls. Here's a look at the VIRTUOSO MAX's technical specifications.

