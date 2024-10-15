All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Audio

Corsair's new VIRTUOSO MAX gaming headset promises 'ultra-immersive' Dolby Atmos audio

Corsair's new premium wireless gaming headset has arrived, the new VIRTUOSO MAX features Dolby Atmos, ANC, Bluetooth, High-Res Audio, and more.

Corsair has launched its latest flagship gaming headset, the VIRTUOSO MAX. The spec sheet is impressive, with 50mm Graphene drivers, high-res Dolby Atmos spatial audio, Active Noise Cancellation technology, and a "broadcast-grade microphone." The physical design and look are also slick and stylish; the large cushions are reminiscent of audiophile at-home headphones.

There's also dual Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, so you can play games and still receive calls or seamlessly switch between the two. Corsair notes that gaming with the VIRTUOSO MAX delivers around 60 hours of battery life (with the RGB turned off). And with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode technology, you can choose between blocking out all background noise or being aware of your immediate surroundings.

Throw in a durable metal build and spacious memory foam ear cushions, the new Corsair VIRTUOSO MAX's "spectacularly clear, precise audio" doesn't come cheap - it's priced at $329.99 USD.

However, the price isn't unusual for a premium audio product, especially one that features a broadcast-quality microphone. Chat quality for gaming headsets varies widely from model to model, and it's rare for a headset to cross over into the realm of the dedicated microphone. This is another big selling point for the VIRTUOSO MAX, especially for competitive gamers who play in groups or creators looking for an over-ear solution for impromptu streams.

The headset is available in two flavors: CORSAIR VIRTUOSO MAX and CORSAIR VIRTUOSO MAX for Xbox. The latter includes on-ear audio/chat mix controls. Here's a look at the VIRTUOSO MAX's technical specifications.

  • Audio Driver: Custom 50mm Graphene
  • Frequency Response: 20Hz - 40 kHz
  • Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1kHz
  • Sensitivity: 118dB (± 3dB)
  • Mic Type: Omni-directional
  • Mic Impedance: 2.2k Ohms
  • Mic Frequency Response: 100Hz - 10kHz
  • Mic Sensitivity: -38dB (± 3dB)
  • Dimensions: 200.5(L) x 183.7(W) x 101.4(H) mm
  • Weight: 417g
  • Warranty: 2 years
Corsair Virtuoso MAX Wireless Gaming Headset - Dolby Atmos, Sonarworks SoundID, 2.4GHz Wireless

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$329.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2024 at 7:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:corsair.com, corsair.com, corsair.com

Senior Editor

Kosta Andreadis

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

