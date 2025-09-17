TL;DR: Tesla secured a $10 billion order for up to 10,000 Optimus 3+ humanoid robots from PharmAGRI, aiming to restore U.S. drug manufacturing sovereignty. These robots will automate farm operations and pharmaceutical production, replacing low-wage jobs with high-skilled roles while ensuring DEA and FDA compliance.

Tesla has just received a $10 billion order for its Optimus 3+ humanoid robots, with big pharma securing the robots and deploying them into farm operations, the making of prescription drugs, and lower-level jobs that are said to push Americans into higher-paid jobs.

Firstly, this marks some rather big history for Tesla and the future humanoid robot market, with up to 10,000 Optimus 3+ humanoid robots. Tesla is leading the charge, and big pharma will use the humanoid robots to restore US drug manufacturing sovereignty.

Bright Green Corporation has announced its merger with PharmAGRI Capital Partners, a federally aligned pharmaceutical infrastructure platform architected to restore U.S. drug manufacturing sovereignty. Effective immediately, Lynn Stockwell has been appointed CEO and chairwoman of PharmAGRI, with Stockwell to appoint a new board that will be made up of directors from her Drugs Made In America Corps, which includes a series of 4 Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) formed to acquire DEA-licensed and FDA-compliant pharmaceutical businesses.

PharmAGRI's vertically integrated model sees to execute "seed to syringe" drug manufacturing entirely on US soil, with the press release saying that it will be supporting "EB-5 investor pathways, federal contract capture, and export of U.S.-manufactured controlled substances".

Under the new merger, PharmAGRI will take control over Bright Green LLC, with its Regional Center undergoing a "strategic realignment" in order to support sovereign pharmaceutical infrastructure, robotics deployment, and high-wage job creation consistent with EB-5 program requirements".

In the middle of this is the Letter of Intent (LIO) from PharmAGRI with Tesla, where it will deploy up to 10,000 of its new Optimus 3+ humanoid robots throughout its owner-operator farm operations, API synthesis, and prescription drug manufacturing.

The PR says that this deployment of Tesla Optimus 3+ humanoid robots is engineered for diversion control and DEA labor compliance, eliminating low-wage repetitive tasks and elevating the sustainability reduced labor force into high-wage technical roles.

It continues: "It also ensures no reliance on undocumented labor, replacing historically exploited roles with robotics and retraining programs that support sovereign employment and wage elevation. The robots are designed to meet all DEA and FDA compliance and are audit ready around-the-clock independently generating reports on global inventory, including standard operating procedures at any of the work stations".

PharmAGRI's newly-minted CEO and chairwoman Lynn Stockwell said: "We have a bold vision and a highly capable team committed to on-shoring this critical segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Through decisive commitments and disciplined execution, we've opened the door to a future powered by Tesla-securing procurement and deployment of Optimus 3+ robotics and advanced technologies that streamline our operational blueprint. This initiative not only elevates wages and reinforces lawful immigration practices, but establishes a sovereign infrastructure positioned to earn federal contracts and deliver strong returns to shareholders with conviction, and capability to secure the U.S. supply chain in the interest of all Americans".