Logitech's game-changing PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse is now available to pre-order

The new Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE launches next month, and with its Haptic Inductive Trigger System its set to be a game-changer for esports.

TL;DR: Logitech G's PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE gaming mouse launches February 2026, featuring an innovative Haptic Inductive Trigger System that reduces click latency by up to 30ms. Equipped with the HERO 2 sensor, 44,000 DPI, LIGHTSPEED wireless, and 90-hour battery life, it promises elite esports performance.

Logitech G's latest esports and competitive-gaming-focused mouse, the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE, is set to launch next month. And the wireless gaming mouse is poised to be a game-changer, not because of its sensor or ultra-lightweight build, but because its left- and right-click buttons are moving away from traditional mechanical switches toward a Haptic Inductive Trigger System.

The best way to explain the technology is to compare it to how magnetic gaming keyboards work, with near-instant actuation and resets that Logitech claims reduce click latency by 9-30ms. And with that, you'll also have control over actuation points, reset points, and even customizable haptic feedback, with Logitech describing it as an "industry-first technology" created in collaboration with esports athletes.

If the company's impressive SUPERLIGHT series is anything to go by, then the new PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about gaming mice of the year. When the mouse was first announced, Logitech told us that it sees the new Haptic Inductive Trigger System as the biggest advancement for gaming mice in years.

And with that, pre-orders are now open at $179.99 USD, with an expected shipping date of February 11, 2026.

In addition to its new Haptic Inductive Trigger System, the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE also sports the impressive HERO 2 sensor with a 44,000 DPI sensitivity, 88G acceleration, and a tracking speed of 888 IPS. Throw in 8K or 8,000 Hz polling over LIGHTSPEED wireless, up to 90 hours of battery life, and a lightweight 61 gram build, and the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE is one mouse we're keen to review - so stay tuned for that.