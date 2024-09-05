Official Microsoft PC peripherals, including ergonomic keyboards, are returning later this year

The old school Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard is making a comeback thanks to a new partnership with Incase that will see the return of official MS PC gear.

There was a time, during the era when all desktop PCs were beige colored, that if you went into a store to buy a peripheral like a keyboard or mouse, you only had two options- Logitech or Microsoft. It's been a few years since Microsoft designed and developed PC hardware, but the company released several iconic and beloved products over the years. The Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard and the Intellimouse come to mind.

Well, there's good news for fans of the classic Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard (sorry, Intellimouse fans, we might have to wait a bit longer for that classic to return): the company has partnered with Incase to release a line of 'Incase Designed by Microsoft' PC peripherals, which are on track for release later this year.

This new Incase Designed by Microsoft line-up will be pretty big, with 23 products, including 12 keyboards, five mice, three Teams Certified headsets, two Bluetooth speakers and dock combos, and a webcam.

Although the keyboards probably won't be mechanical like some of the best options available today, the Ergonomic, Scult Ergonomic, and various Wired keyboard designs look very similar to Microsft's designs over the years - with nothing changing.

As someone who loved the original Ergonomic Keyboard from Microsoft, I find it cool to see the design return. It's a game changer for writers or those who sit and use a keyboard for several hours a day. Hopefully, we will see a premium mechanical version at some point.

Here's a look at the full Incase Designed by Microsoft line-up.

