Hades 2 got a surprise Early Access release and it already has more content than the original

Yes, you can play the game right now. Supergiant Games has launched the highly-anticipated Hades 2 into Early Access without word or warning.

Supergiant Games' Hades is not only one of the most critically acclaimed and celebrated games of all time, serving as the high watermark for narrative-driven rogue-like action games, but it was a game that went from great to genius through its Early Access period.

With a recent technical test for the highly anticipated Hade II proving to be a success, developer and publisher Supergiant Games has decided to launch Hades II into Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Yes, you can play the game right now. Which, according to the team, "has more environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters than the full version of the original Hades game." However, it isn't complete with key areas, foes, and narrative events set to be added in the months ahead.

Hades II is also coming to consoles, and the developers expect the Early Access period to run through at least the end of 2024. "We don't have a specific end date planned at this time," Supergiant Games writes in the FAQ.

Hades II has been in development for three years, and the team is committed to actively monitoring and addressing feedback, as it did with the original. Even though the game is pretty far along, there's enough room to make changes and adjustments based on player feedback.

In the sequel, you take on the role of the Princess of the Underworld, where you'll once again meet and interact with Gods as you "explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you."

Check out the launch trailer below for a closer look at Hades II.