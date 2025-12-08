Fallout creator Tim Cain returns to Obsidian to work on new mystery project

Fallout co-creator Tim Cain is no longer a contractor and is now full-time back at Obsidian where he's working on a mysterious new game--probably an RPG?

TL;DR: Fallout co-creator Tim Cain has returned full-time to Obsidian Entertainment, working on a secret new project under NDA. Known for Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds, Cain's comeback marks a shift from contracting to a permanent role, continuing his influential RPG development career.

Original Fallout series co-creator Tim Cain is now back at Obsidian full-time, but he can't say what game he's working on just yet.

Fan-favorite RPG creator Tim Cain has come out of retirement, finding a new permanent role at Obsidian Entertainment. Cain says that he is working on a mysterious project within the studio. The news was announced in the developer's Cain on Games series--a line of videos that started out as an interactive video representation of Cain's own memoirs.

"I'm back at Obsidian, I'm their full-time employee and in-person, not remote. I would say that I'm probably a lot less retired now than I was before," Cain said in the announcement.

Cain goes on to say that he's worked on numerous games as a contractor but the new one at Obsidian has to remain a mystery for now. Cain helped make some of Obsidian's highest-profile games including Pillars of Eternity, South Park the Stick of Truth, and both The Outer Worlds games.

"So I'm not a contractor anymore, and this means that I'm not working at other places. Although there's at least one game that I worked on that I know is going to ship, I don't know if it's going to be next year or the year after, but a game's going to come out that's not an Obsidian game and it'll have my name in it because I worked on it. "I also can't talk about the project that I'm working on at Obsidian, because that's covered under NDA. Don't bother guessing, you're not going to guess right."

The Cain on Games series will continue with Obsidian's blessing: "No one at Obsidian has even remotely suggested that I have to stop it," Cain said.

In an unexpected turn of events, Cain also revealed he got a tattoo of the moon man from The Outer Worlds: