GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh could arrive later in 2026 than expected

According to the latest rumors, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh might not arrive until late Q1 2026, or even Q2 2026.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series, including the RTX 5070 SUPER, 5070 Ti SUPER, and 5080 SUPER, promises up to 50% more VRAM and modest 5-10% performance gains. Launch is expected between March and May 2026, featuring Blackwell architecture and enhanced specifications for advanced gaming and AI workloads.

With several credible leaks from various sources in recent months, right now it's only a matter of time before NVIDIA officially announces the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh. For those that need a refresher, the lineup includes three models: the GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 5080 SUPER.

The key takeaway is that these GPUs are expected to offer a substantial 50% increase in VRAM capacity. Alongside increases to clock speeds and some modest specification increases for the GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER 18GB GPU, overall performance boosts compared to the non-SUPER variants will likely be modest, and in the 5-10% region. Unless, of course, you're looking at a workload that takes advantage of the massive boost to VRAM capacity.

The only real question right now is when we can expect to see them. The latest rumor, which originated from Benchlife (via Videocardz), suggests that the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series may arrive later in 2026 than initially expected.

According to the report, the release window is now "most likely" to be somewhere between March and May 2026, which suggests that the GPUs might not be announced until after CES 2026. NVIDIA has used CES as a venue for announcing new GeForce RTX products in recent years, with the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series in 2024 and the RTX-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series in 2025.

Here's a look at the current GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series specs based on the latest rumors and leaks.