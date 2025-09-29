GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh could arrive later in 2026 than expected

With several credible leaks from various sources in recent months, right now it's only a matter of time before NVIDIA officially announces the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh. For those that need a refresher, the lineup includes three models: the GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 5080 SUPER.
The key takeaway is that these GPUs are expected to offer a substantial 50% increase in VRAM capacity. Alongside increases to clock speeds and some modest specification increases for the GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER 18GB GPU, overall performance boosts compared to the non-SUPER variants will likely be modest, and in the 5-10% region. Unless, of course, you're looking at a workload that takes advantage of the massive boost to VRAM capacity.
The only real question right now is when we can expect to see them. The latest rumor, which originated from Benchlife (via Videocardz), suggests that the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series may arrive later in 2026 than initially expected.
- Read more: GeForce RTX 50 Series SUPER refresh 'delayed' to 2026 with potential CES reveal
- Read more: GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series on track for a holiday 2025 release
- Read more: GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is also getting a SUPER refresh, with 24GB of VRAM
According to the report, the release window is now "most likely" to be somewhere between March and May 2026, which suggests that the GPUs might not be announced until after CES 2026. NVIDIA has used CES as a venue for announcing new GeForce RTX products in recent years, with the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series in 2024 and the RTX-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series in 2025.
Here's a look at the current GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series specs based on the latest rumors and leaks.
|GPU Specs
|GeForce RTX 5080
|GeForce RTX 5080 SUPER
|GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
|GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SUPER
|GeForce RTX 5070
|GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER
|Architecture
|Blackwell
|Blackwell
|Blackwell
|Blackwell
|Blackwell
|Blackwell
|Process
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10752
|8960
|8960
|6144
|6400
|Tensor Cores (AI)
|330 (5th Gen)
|330 (5th Gen)
|280 (5th Gen)
|280 (5th Gen)
|192 (5th Gen)
|200 (5th Gen)
|Ray Tracing Cores
|84 (4th Gen)
|84 (4th Gen)
|70 (4th Gen)
|70 (4th Gen)
|48 (4th Gen)
|50 (4th Gen)
|GPU Boost Clock
|2617 MHz
|TBC
|2452 MHz
|TBC
|2512 MHz
|TBC
|Memory
|16GB GDDR7
|24GB GDDR7
|16GB GDDR7
|24GB GDDR7
|12GB GDDR7
|18GB GDDR7
|Memory Interface
|256 Bit
|256 Bit
|256 Bit
|256 Bit
|192 Bit
|192 Bit
|Bandwidth
|960 GB/sec
|1024 GB/sec
|896 GB/sec
|896 GB/sec
|672 GB/sec
|672 GB/sec
|TGP
|360W
|415W
|300W
|350W
|250W
|275W