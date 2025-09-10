Intel confirms Arrow Lake Refresh won't arrive until 2026 - to be DOA against AMD's Zen 6 CPUs?

An Intel executive has confirmed that Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs are coming, but they won't arrive until 2026 - with Nova Lake debuting late next year.

TL;DR: Intel has confirmed it has Arrow Lake Refresh desktop processors inbound but they won't arrive until 2026 (not late in 2025 as the rumor mill had believed). Nova Lake CPUs will follow this refresh, late in 2026 going into 2027, we're told by an Intel exec. However, AMD has Zen 6 chips coming next year - and Arrow Lake Refresh will very much struggle against that kind of competition.

Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh processors were rumored to be set for arrival later this year - but that's not going to happen.

2

Arrow Lake will indeed get a refresh - but not until next year (Image Credit: Intel)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel has confirmed that there will indeed be an Arrow Lake Refresh, as the grapevine had insisted (more recently, after falling out with the idea that it might have been canned). However, this refreshed range of CPUs won't be out until 2026.

Tom's Hardware reports that Intel's Corporate VP of Investor Relations, John Pitzer, made the revelation at a Goldman Sachs Technology conference.

Pitzer said:

"We've got a couple of holes we've got to fill on the desktop front. But quite frankly, we feel confident in the road map [...] We'll have a refresh of Arrow Lake next year, which will help start the process on the desktop side, and then we'll conclude that with Nova Lake when we launch late next year into 2027."

There have always been rumors that Intel wouldn't bother with a new generation of desktop processors in 2025 - including the theorized cancelation of Arrow Lake Refresh, as mentioned - and it seems that this is indeed true. Albeit Arrow Lake Refresh is still happening, just not until 2026 - presumably early in the year to give breathing room for Nova Lake which is set to launch late in 2026 (going into 2027).

I'd say this is going to be disappointing news for some, but how many people out there really are keenly awaiting a refresh of Arrow Lake? Considering how poorly received last year's range of Core Ultra 200S processors were, there's not much of a clamor to get what's likely to be only slightly better performing silicon.

Currently, rumors point to Arrow Lake Refresh being a simple bump in clock speeds - a notching up that Intel is perhaps having difficulty achieving with stability given how long it has taken. Expect power usage to be bumped accordingly as well, naturally.

Arrow Lake Refresh is going to be facing off against AMD's next-gen Zen 6 desktop processors next year, in theory - which is not going to be a good situation for Intel to put it mildly.