SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B650I Wi-Fi Ultra Platinum: the company's first AMD AM5 motherboard

SAPPHIRE launches its first-ever AMD AM5 motherboard: the new NITRO+ B650I Wi-Fi Ultra Platinum, in a mini-ITX design that's ready for Zen 5, too.

SAPPHIRE is well known in the AMD Radeon GPU world for some of the best Radeon series graphics cards over the years, and now the company has unveiled its first AM5 socket motherboard, the new NITRO+ B650I Wi-Fi Ultra Platinum. Check it out:

SAPPHIRE's new NITRO+ B650I Wi-Fi Ultra Platinum (source: SAPPHIRE)

The company had a NITRO+ B550I series motherboard on the market, which is based on the AMD AM4 socket, while the new NITRO+ B650I Wi-Fi Ultra Platinum motherboard is based on the AM5 socket. The AM5 socket itself has been around for a few years now, but AMD has promised that AM5 still has a few more years of life with next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs to work on the AM5 socket.

SAPPHIRE's new NITRO+ B650I Wi-Fi Ultra Platinum motherboard has 8+2 phase (70A powerstage) VRM which is controlled by the XDPE 192C3B PWM IC. A heatsink cools the power delivery systemk, while we have 2 x DDR5 DIMM slots that support up to 64GB of DDR5-6000 memory, while power is provided through a single 8-pin connector and regular 24-pin ATX power connector.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and Ryzen 8000G series APUs will work on SAPPHIRE's new NITRO+ B650I Wi-Fi Ultra Platinum motherboard, as too will AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9000 series "Zen 5" processors that should be unveiled at Computex 2024 next month, and launched later this year.

On the I/O side of things, SAPPHIRE includes a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and a single M.2 Gen4 SSD slot, with teh B650 PCH offering 36 PCIe lanes (but unfortunately, no PCIe Gen5 goodness here). The M.2 slots themselves are covered by the NITRO+ heatsink, which both looks great and will provide additional cooling, with slots for 4 x SATA III storage SSDs, too.

SAPPHIRE includes a single HDMI port, 1 x DisplayPort output, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (20Gbps) port, 1 x 1GbE ethernet port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 ports (5Gbps), Wi-Fi 6 antenna, and a 7.1-channel audio jack.