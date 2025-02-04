All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Connectivity & Cloud

Alogic unveils stylish and powerful battery bank for monstrous portable charging

Alogic has unveiled the Ark Pro power bank, a stylish yet monstrous device with a 27,600mAH capacity designed for high-performance users.

Alogic unveils stylish and powerful battery bank for monstrous portable charging
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Alogic introduces the Ark Pro, a power bank with a 27,600mAh capacity and 140W USB-C charging, ideal for high-performance users. It features two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a smart display for real-time data.

Creators who travel regularly but want to keep on top of their creative duties are likely in need of a power source to keep their laptop, phone, monitor, etc -- running for as long as possible.

Alogic unveils stylish and powerful battery bank for monstrous portable charging 321233
4

Alogic has set out to provide a solution to this problem by unveiling the Ark Pro, a new power bank designed for high-performance users on the go. The Ark Pro is aimed at users wanting to combine style with a monstrous battery capacity, as the Ark Pro features a whopping 27,600mAh capacity that's coupled with 140W USB-C charging support. With this level of charging, users can rest assured the Ark Pro will easily charge any Thunderbolt or USB-C laptop, and for those wondering if it can be brought on flights, Alogic states the Ark Pro is IATA-compliant, meaning it is certified for plane travel.

As for specifics, the Ark Pro features two USB-C ports, with an additional 22.5W USB-A charging port. Moreover, users can plug in multiple devices at once for simultaneous charging. For those power users who want to see what their power bank is outputting, Alogic has equipped the Ark Pro with a smart display that showcases real-time charging data, including the charging rate, estimated time to recharge, battery health, and internal temperature.

Alogic unveils stylish and powerful battery bank for monstrous portable charging 56116556
4

Furthermore, the Ark Pro features thermal, over-voltage, and over-current protections. The Ark Pro is available in the UK, USA, AUS, and EU online stores and is priced at the following points: £129.99, $149.99, $229.95, and €169,99, respectively.

Alogic unveils stylish and powerful battery bank for monstrous portable charging 65161565
4
Photo of the Morfec 50000mAh Power Bank
Best Deals: Morfec 50000mAh Power Bank
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$31.35 USD
- -
Buy
$31.35 USD
- -
Buy
$31.35 USD
- -
Buy
$31.35 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2025 at 9:15 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:alogic.co

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles