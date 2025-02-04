Alogic unveils stylish and powerful battery bank for monstrous portable charging

TL;DR: Alogic introduces the Ark Pro, a power bank with a 27,600mAh capacity and 140W USB-C charging, ideal for high-performance users. It features two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a smart display for real-time data. Alogic introduces the Ark Pro, a power bank with a 27,600mAh capacity and 140W USB-C charging, ideal for high-performance users. It features two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a smart display for real-time data.

Creators who travel regularly but want to keep on top of their creative duties are likely in need of a power source to keep their laptop, phone, monitor, etc -- running for as long as possible.

Alogic has set out to provide a solution to this problem by unveiling the Ark Pro, a new power bank designed for high-performance users on the go. The Ark Pro is aimed at users wanting to combine style with a monstrous battery capacity, as the Ark Pro features a whopping 27,600mAh capacity that's coupled with 140W USB-C charging support. With this level of charging, users can rest assured the Ark Pro will easily charge any Thunderbolt or USB-C laptop, and for those wondering if it can be brought on flights, Alogic states the Ark Pro is IATA-compliant, meaning it is certified for plane travel.

As for specifics, the Ark Pro features two USB-C ports, with an additional 22.5W USB-A charging port. Moreover, users can plug in multiple devices at once for simultaneous charging. For those power users who want to see what their power bank is outputting, Alogic has equipped the Ark Pro with a smart display that showcases real-time charging data, including the charging rate, estimated time to recharge, battery health, and internal temperature.

Furthermore, the Ark Pro features thermal, over-voltage, and over-current protections. The Ark Pro is available in the UK, USA, AUS, and EU online stores and is priced at the following points: £129.99, $149.99, $229.95, and €169,99, respectively.