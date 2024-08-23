Connect Pro charging cable is the first magnetic cable to hit 100W charging

Magnetic charging could be the future of cables, especially in a world where more people are getting devices, and not all feature the same port.

It will be quite some time before every device that is commonly found in a household features a USB-C port, and that also doesn't fix all the old devices that have previous-generation ports. This means we will be stuck with the various rogue cables, each dedicated for different devices.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

What if you could get rid of all those cables, and have one cable that you can swap the male end off for different generations? Magnetic cables are the answer, but seemingly haven't taken off in the way that one would expect at such a convenient idea. Nonetheless, I managed to get my hands on one and I have been using it for the past week, I can say that the convenience is truly there, but at some costs.

The Connect Pro magnetic cable from Chargeasap is capable of 100W fast-changing, and comes with three magnetic adapters for USB-C, lighting, and Micro-USB, along with the in-built MagSafe charging. This collection of adapters covers all of my devices, and having it cut down the number of cables on my desk significantly as I was able to place all of the adapters on my respective devices and connect them to charging cables when needed, versus already having each of the respective charging cables already on my desk.

5

There is one downside: it's quite difficult to remove the adapter from the device once it has been placed in the port, but this is a small price to pay to never have to worry about tripping over a cord and breaking the male end of the cable off in the port. Magnetic cables with adapters are for people who have a lot of devices that need charging and want to cut down on the number of cables they have to carry around with them at one time or the number of cables on a desktop charging setup.

5

As for the Connect Pro, the cable comes with USB 2.0 Fast Data Transfer, an LED indicator to display real-time wattage monitoring when devices are being charged, a 15-year warranty, and a strong magnetic connection that feels high quality. At the moment, the Connect Pro is released in two colors, black, and gunmetal, for $19, and each cable is 1.2m long with the buyer's choice of adapters. Additional adapters can also be purchased.

5

Magnetic charging cables may not be for everyone, but they could very well be the charging cable you never knew you needed.