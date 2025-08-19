ASUS unveils an RTX 5090 capable of 800W, marks 10% jump in performance

ASUS has unveiled the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 30th Anniversary Limited Edition, which the company says is 10% faster than a reference RTX 5090.

TL;DR: ASUS celebrates its 30th anniversary with the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 Limited Edition, featuring up to 800W power via dual connectors for enhanced overclocking. Equipped with four fans and a copper vapor chamber, it delivers a 10% performance boost over the standard RTX 5090, unveiled at Gamescom 2025.

ASUS is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a brand new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, with its ambitious new design and limited edition prowess being unveiled at Gamescom 2025.

We caught teasers of ASUS's new GPU a few days ago, following the company saying it was working on something "top secret" in early July. Now that the "top secret" project has been officially unveiled, and the world can bask in the glory of the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 30th Anniversary Limited Edition. Quite a mouthful of a name.

The card features both 12V-2x6 and GC-HPWR, or BTF connector power options, so users can place the card in any orientation they like. Additionally, users are able to take advantage of both power connectors simultaneously to expand the available power to 800W, which is notably higher than the standard RTX 5090, which is rated for between 575 and 600W.

ASUS writes in its press release, "this ROG Matrix version has something special in store: If a user has a BTF motherboard, they can use both the 12V-2×6 cable and the GC-HPWR slot at the same time, expanding the available power from 600 watts to an unprecedented 800 watts. This unlocks massive overclocking potential."

To regulate the temperatures caused by all that power running through the card, ASUS has equipped the 30th anniversary RTX 5090 with four fans and a patented full-copper vapor chamber. With this increase in available power, ASUS says buyers can expect a 10% boost in performance; presumably, that figure is obtained by comparing the performance of the 30th anniversary edition card to a reference RTX 5090.