Two new AMD Zen 5 CPUs spotted priced online - but Ryzen 9700F isn't as cheap as I'd hoped

If you're after a wallet-friendly current-gen processor from AMD, two fresh options should soon be on the table: the Ryzen 9700F and 9500F.

TL;DR: AMD's rumored Ryzen 9700F (8-core) and 9500F (6-core) processors, new spins on these chips that lack integrated graphics, have appeared at a US retailer with prices around $300 and $200. These CPUs promise to be affordable options for budget gaming PCs, but the 9700F doesn't look quite as cheap as we expected.

A pair of new Zen 5 processors are seemingly imminent from AMD, or at least these chips have been listed by an online retailer.

The CPUs in question are the Ryzen 9700F (8-core) and 9500F (6-core) processors as flagged by leaker Harukaze5719 on X (via VideoCardz).

As you're likely aware, the 'F' suffix denotes that these chips don't have integrated graphics, and there have been leaks about both these products in recent times.

They've been listed ahead of their (still rumored) release by ShopBLT in the US, and they're priced up too - though we should always be careful around pre-release pricing (which is often just placeholders).

According to the retailer, the Ryzen 9700F will cost $294 and the Ryzen 9500F will weigh in at the $217 mark. And even if this is guesswork, it still gives us a ballpark of just over $200 and pushing up to $300 respectively.

The rumor mill was theorizing - or hoping for, perhaps - a $250 asking price for the Ryzen 9700F, so this suggestion of a price tag from ShopBLT is going to come as a disappointment in that respect. However, the rumors were based on the 9700X hovering at, or just under, $300, as it has been in the recent past - but it's now spiked to $330.

The spec of the Ryzen 9700F is set to be identical to the 9700X except for the lack of integrated graphics which won't bother most people. Recent speculation regarding the Ryzen 9500F floated the idea that this Zen 5 chip should offer a 5.1GHz boost clock.

Both of these processors should give us more affordable options for budget gaming PCs, even if the Ryzen 9700F may not be quite as cheap as some had hoped.