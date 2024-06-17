FromSoftware says its taking notes on Elden Ring co-op mod for 'future games'

In a recent interview with PCGamer, FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki said the developer isn't against the Seamless Co-op mod for Elden Ring, and it's something it's actively taking notes on and considering for future FromSoftware games.

For those that don't know what the FromSoftware president is referring to, the Seamless Co-op mod enables PC players have a true co-op experience within Elden Ring that enables players to take on bosses together and experience the narrative. Prior to this mod players were only able to summon in friends through the use of an item and in certain situations.

The Seamless Co-op mod revamped the way Elden Ring co-op could be played and was quickly popularized by players that wanted to experience their second or third play-through with a friend. Miyazaki was asked what he thinks about the mod, to which he said FromSoftware definitely doesn't "actively oppose or want to downplay" and it is something FromSoftware will consider "with our future games".

"It's definitely not something we actively oppose or want to downplay, wanting to go through the whole game together," Miyazaki said. "In terms of where we were with Elden Ring, it was simply a case of wanting that more loose, casual style-drop in, defeat a boss, drop out. It doesn't put any technical restrictions on the player, it just sort of lets them complete this focus and then move on, so to speak."

"That's not to say we won't consider other ways like you and your friend played, from beginning to end, total co-op-that's not to say we won't consider ideas like that with our future games."

