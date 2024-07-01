Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op now supported for Shadow of the Erdtree

The popular seamless co-op mod commonly used for Elden Ring has gained support for the recently released 'Shadow of the Erdtree' expansion.

Elden Ring gamers have been enjoying the main game with co-op for quite some time, and now the recently released Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has received support.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Modder LukeYui, the creator behind the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod, has updated the popular mod, implementing compatibility for the latest version of Elden Ring, version 1.12, which was released alongside the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion on July 20. The modder explained that while the co-op isn't "perfect," it has reached a state where the co-op in Shadow of the Erdtree is playable. LukeYui wrote that they are aware of some bugs and that, over the next few days, they will be ironed out.

The updated mod has added enemy scaling options, player death count is now a player banner option, the ability to view the current session password, compatibility with ModEngine 2, matchmaking verification (players must have the same mods to be able to connect to each other), invasions, and more. The Seamless Co-op mod has grown in such popularity that even Elden Ring's creator and FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki recognized it and said it could be natively built into future FromSoftware games.

Changelog

Compatibility with Elden Ring App Version 1.12, including Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Completely rewritten code; some old bugs (e.g., enemies falling through the floor) do not occur anymore * Items gained in conversations are now given to all players

Event flags are properly synchronized now

Enemy scaling options have been added

Player death count is now a player banner option

Have the option to view the current session password in-game

ModEngine 2 compatibility

Matchmaking verification: only people with the same mods will be able to connect to each other

Added invasions (optional)

To check out the Seamless Co-op mod, visit this link here.