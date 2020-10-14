NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
DOOM Eternal running on a fridge... Hell has never been so cool

Here's DOOM Eternal streaming through Xbox Game Pass through Cloud Gaming on a Samsung smart fridge through a Galaxy Z Fold 2.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 14 2020 7:27 PM CDT
I truly didn't think I'd ever see the day that I'd be writing about DOOM Eternal running on a fridge, but here we are. Check it out for yourself:

DOOM Eternal is running there on a Samsung smart fridge, through a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone, and streaming through Xbox Game Pass. Richard "Twisted420" Mallard is behind the video, noting that there is a "bit of a latency" which is to be expected, but hey -- DOOM Eternal is running, playable on a damn fridge.

Better yet, it's not just DOOM Eternal that you can play through your smartphone and Xbox Game Pass, and onto a smart fridge. There are 100s of games that you can play, with Twisted420 scrolling past a bunch of them. You won't want to do this of course, but hey -- it's a super cool thing to see.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

