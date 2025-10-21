Here's Battlefield 6 being played on a tiny IPS display on an MSI AIO CPU cooler

The MSI MPG CORELIQUID P13 360 all-in-one liquid cooler features a 480 x 480 resolution IPS panel on the pump, and it can be used to play games.

The MSI MPG CORELIQUID P13 360 all-in-one liquid cooler for CPUs includes a 2.1-inch LCD screen with a 480 x 480 resolution IPS panel on the pump. It's not the first AIO liquid cooler to put a display on the pump. Still, in addition to being the sort of screen that can display images, video, and real-time system information like CPU and GPU temperatures, it can also be configured within MSI's Dragon Center software to act as a secondary or extended Windows 11 display.

Battlefield 6 being played on an MSI liquid cooler, image credit: YouTube/Allround-PC

This means that, technically, it can be used like any other dedicated monitor or display - albeit one that is limited to a 480 x 480 resolution with a circular shape. And with that, there's a PC gamer out there who decided to use MSI MPG CORELIQUID P13's display to play some Battlefield 6. Is this the ideal way to play EA and Battlefield Studios' popular multiplayer shooter? Of course not, but it works.

Granted, the low resolution, shape, and size would make it pretty hard to aim, read the environment, and even spot enemies, not to mention the additional latency that comes from a USB display not designed for gaming. So, as fun as this is, as one of those "can it run" experiments that PC gamers love, you do have to feel a little sorry for this gamer's squad, wondering why their teammate is behaving like this is their first time playing a Battlefield game.

That said, playing Battlefield 6 on a water cooler's display is kind of like playing the game on Game Boy Color, as Nintendo's iconic handheld featured a screen size similar to what you'd find on the MSI MPG CORELIQUID P13.