Escape from Tarkov coming to Steam, existing Battlestate launcher owners have to rebuy game

TL;DR: Escape from Tarkov version 1.0 launches on Steam November 15, 2025, ending its Battlestate launcher exclusivity. Players must repurchase the game on Steam but can link accounts to retain progress and content. Both platforms share servers, with no Steam Deck support planned.

After five long years of beta testing, Escape from Tarkov's version 1.0 will officially launch on November 15, 2025. Once the shooter is formally released, Battlestate Games is bringing it to the biggest storefront on PC and breaking the game's exclusivity from its own proprietary launcher.

The developers outlined some key info in a recent FAQ, confirming that anyone who already purchased the game on the Battlestate Games launcher will also have to buy it again on Steam. Your content entitlements are account-bound, however, and will cross-over to Steam; if you bought the Unheard Edition on the Battlestate launcher, you can play that edition on Steam.

The FAQ also confirms that everyone will play on the same servers--Steam and Battlestate players will share the same play areas.

They also say there's no plans to launch a Steam Deck version of Escape From Tarkov, so don't expect to see the game verified for the handheld.

Check below for more info from the developers: