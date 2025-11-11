AMD's next-gen Radeon GPUs to focus on AI and ray tracing

As part of its Financial Analyst Day, AMD presented a very brief technology roadmap for Radeon and RDNA, and the future is all about AI and RT.

AMD held its Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, where it outlined its "strategy and growth opportunities, innovative product and technology roadmaps, and long-term financial plan." For AMD's gaming division, specifically Radeon products for gaming, there wasn't a lot of information presented, but we did get a roadmap that summarized where Radeon and RDNA are headed.

AMD's RDNA and Radeon technology roadmap is light on information other than AI and RT being the focus.

This can be summarized in four letters: AI and RT. The roadmap didn't confirm the RDNA 5 or UDNA naming, so that's up in the air. However, when discussing the past and present of RDNA and Radeon graphics cards, AMD's Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, focused on these two points: upscaling and real-time ray tracing.

He specifically highlighted the current AI-powered FSR 4 technology, exclusive to the Radeon RX 9000 Series, as a game changer for image fidelity and performance, with FSR and "Next-Gen AI" technology set to play a key role in the future of Radeon.

This isn't new information, but it reinforces what we already know about the future of RDNA and Radeon, as gleaned from AMD's Amethyst partnership with Sony for next-gen PlayStation hardware. PlayStation chief architect Mark Cerny has previously stated that he and his team have been pushing AMD in the direction of machine learning, specifically to power games with full ray-tracing or path-traced visuals for the PS5 Pro and the upcoming PS6. We also know that this architecture will be used for forthcoming Radeon products for PC gaming, alongside integrated Radeon graphics in upcoming Ryzen APUs (as well as the next-gen Xbox PC hybrid).

Similar to NVIDIA's development for the GeForce RTX lineup over the past several years, AMD's "Next-Gen AI and Raytracing" will mark a shift away from traditional rasterized rendering to AI-powered upscaling, frame generation, denoising, texture compression, and other advancements. Raw performance will still be a focus, but it's clear that offering powerful AI hardware specifically for gaming and rendering complex ray-traced visuals is the focus for AMD's future PC gaming plans.