Obsidian reveals The Outer Worlds 2's six companion allies, including tinker time mage Marisol

Obsidian reveals the six companion squad mates that will accompany players in The Outer Worlds 2, including healers, rogues, and a 2-handed hammer wielder.

TL;DR: The Outer Worlds 2 features six unique companions with diverse combat abilities, including Niles' invisibility, Valerie's healing drone, Aza's wrist cannon, Inez's graft skills, Marisol's time magic, and Tristan's hammer attacks. The game releases October 29, 2025, on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Obsidian reveals the six teammates that players can join alongside in battle in The Outer Worlds 2,

No Obsidian RPG is complete with an ensemble cast of companions, and their next game, The Outer Worlds 2, will have six different squadmates to choose from. Unfortunately, you can't actually romance them--this isn't Mass Effect.

There's Niles, a pistol-toting gunslinger who either can go invisible or has some sort of overshield effect; Valerie, a flying gun-drone robot that can heal allies; Aza, a rogue with a brutal wrist cannon; Inez, an Auntie's Choice agent with a havoc-inducing corrupted left arm; Marisol, an Order of the Ascendant tinkerer who uses time magic to slow enemies; and the pompous, yet barbaric hammer-wielding Tristan.

We didn't get a complete breakdown on skills and abilities, but more of a general rough idea on what to expect from each companion in battle. I played a two-handed melee build in The Outer Worlds and I'm really curious to see what two hammer-wielding barbarians can do in combat.

Another thing that I found interesting was Marisol's apparent time magic, including putting enemies in a state of torpor, or slowness.

The Outer Worlds 2 releases on October 29, 2025 on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Check below for more info on the companions:

Niles

Faction - Earth Directorate

Pros - Can fix your sh*t

Cons - Can't commit to a hobby

Valerie

Faction - Earth Directorate

Pros - Healing, damage reduction

Cons - Uses big needles, poor bedside manner

Aza

Faction - The Glorious Dawn

Pros - Bloodthirsty psychosis

Cons - Bloodthirsty psychosis

Inez

Faction - Auntie's Choice

Pros - Field medicine, formidable graft

Cons - Didn't take hippocratic oath

Marisol

Faction - Order of the Ascendant

Pros - "Torpifies enemies"

Cons - Withering world-weary wit

Tristan