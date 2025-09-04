Atsu slices and dices with colossal odachi greatsword in new Ghost of Yotei gameplay footage

Sucker Punch has released a small snippet of new gameplay footage for Ghost of Yotei, showing off Atsu's ultra-lethal odachi greatsword in action.

TL;DR: Ghost of Yotei, releasing October 2, 2025 on PlayStation 5, features Atsu wielding a versatile two-handed odachi greatsword in fluid, high-damage combat. Set 300 years after Ghost of Tsushima, the game blends fast-paced swordplay, firearms, and a revenge-driven story across unexplored 1600s Ezo.

Ghost of Yotei's new gameplay footage gives a quick glimpse at the brutal two-handed odachi greatsword in action.

The fearsome odachi is one of the weapons that Atsu will wield in her bloody quest for revenge in Ghost of Yotei. Although colossal in size, the odachi is lethal and graceful in Atsu's well-trained hands as she delivers a whirling dance of death and dismemberment. The footage shows multiple dodges as well as a block-parry that delivers a lethal slice, highlighting the weapon's versatility and surprising speed.

Combat with the odachi looks fluid, punishing, and satisfying, delivering a mix of high-damage attacks and strikes with quick slices and a lot of block range. There's a whirlwind spinning attack where Atsu charges up power for a devastating kill strike, and some multi-step combo attacks. We even get to see Atsu do a pre-emptive attack into the enemies, leaping off her horse and in an explosive pommel strike.

The developer has been releasing smaller, combat-oriented gameplay clips over the past few weeks, and last week we got our first glimpse at how firearms and guns will work in the game, including pistols and long rifles. Sucker Punch also confirmed Atsu can throw her swords in Ghost of Yotei, but specifics on how this will work aren't clear.

Ghost of Yotei releases on October 2, 2025 on PlayStation 5.

