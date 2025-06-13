Radeon RX 9070 XT cards with Samsaung GDDR6 are slightly SLOWER than cards with SK hynix GDDR6

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards feature 16GB GDDR6 memory from Samsung or SK hynix, with SK hynix-powered cards showing 1-2% better performance in 3DMark Speed Way benchmarks due to lower latency and improved memory speeds. The difference is minor but notable for performance-conscious buyers. AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards feature 16GB GDDR6 memory from Samsung or SK hynix, with SK hynix-powered cards showing 1-2% better performance in 3DMark Speed Way benchmarks due to lower latency and improved memory speeds. The difference is minor but notable for performance-conscious buyers.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards ship with 16GB of GDDR6 memory made by either Samsung or SK hynix, but you might want to check which VRAM manufacturer has its GDDR6 inside, as Samsung GDDR6-powered RX 9070 XT cards are slightly slower than those using GDDR6 memory made by SK hynix.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new test by hardware channel 51972 on Bilibili, which ran a full suite of tests on virtually every single Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card that's available in China -- an entire 22 different RX 9070 XT cards -- each of the RX 9070 XT cards powered by Samsung GDDR6 memory were around 1-2% slower in 3DMark's Speed Way benchmark run, than their SK hynix GDDR6-powered counterparts.

Even when using the fastest Samsung GDDR6 memory chips on the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards resulted in lower scores than even the slowest SK hynix GDDR6 memory, with 51972 confirming that they corroborated these findings by testing the VRAM specifically using the Clamchowder cache benchmark tool, which showed generally improved results and lower latency on SK hynix GDDR6 memory compared to Samsung GDDR6 chips.

Samsung GDDR6 memory chips were running cooler during testing, but that's probably because they're not doing as much work as the SK hynix GDDR6 memory, it seems. There was no real-world or gaming tests benched, rather only 3DMark Speed Way. We wouldn't be recommend trying to hunt down a Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card that has SK hynix GDDR6 chips inside as a 1-2% performance discrepancy isn't THAT bad, but it's definitely something worth noting.