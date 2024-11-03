Apple's upgraded M4 Ultra for new Mac Pro: should feature up to 32-core CPU, up to 80-core GPU

Apple's upcoming M4 Ultra processor will sport up to 32 CPU cores, up to 80 GPU cores, will run Cyberpunk 2077 natively with Pay Tracing on Apple silicon.

Apple is expected to unveil its monster M4 Ultra processor in 2025, which will have up to 32 CPU cores and up to 80 GPU cores, which will be "one of the most powerful mainstream computer systems the market has ever seen".

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new post from Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, we're hearing that the new M4 Ultra chip will be powering Apple's new Mac Pro in 2025. The new Apple M4 family of chips all feature 16GB of unified memory across the board, with the M4 Pro and M4 Max supporting more memory (M4 Max supports up to 128GB of unified memory).

Apple's new M4 Ultra is expected with a much larger 32-core CPU, and double the GPU power with an 80-core GPU, and we should expect to see up to 256GB of unified memory. This is an exact doubling of the M4 Max specs, as Apple effectively combines two M4 Max chips together to make the M4 Ultra.

All of this power inside of the M4 Ultra will be used by professionals and content creators, but gamers aren't being left behind with a monster 80-core GPU that will be perfect for Apple to use to play Cyberpunk 2077.

Apple announced that not too long ago, with Cyberpunk 2077 to run on Apple silicon with Path Tracing... what better benchmark than being able to run Cyberpunk 2077 on the Mac with the Apple M4 Ultra flagship processor.

Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Mac, will run natively on Apple silicon with Path Tracing

Gurman writes: "When Apple brings ray tracing to the Mac Pro next year - complete with a chip that probably goes up to 32 CPU cores and 80 graphics cores - we'll have one of the most powerful mainstream computer systems the market has ever seen".

Apple M4 family of processors: