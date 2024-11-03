All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Apple's upgraded M4 Ultra for new Mac Pro: should feature up to 32-core CPU, up to 80-core GPU

Apple's upcoming M4 Ultra processor will sport up to 32 CPU cores, up to 80 GPU cores, will run Cyberpunk 2077 natively with Pay Tracing on Apple silicon.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Apple is expected to unveil its monster M4 Ultra processor in 2025, which will have up to 32 CPU cores and up to 80 GPU cores, which will be "one of the most powerful mainstream computer systems the market has ever seen".

2

In a new post from Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, we're hearing that the new M4 Ultra chip will be powering Apple's new Mac Pro in 2025. The new Apple M4 family of chips all feature 16GB of unified memory across the board, with the M4 Pro and M4 Max supporting more memory (M4 Max supports up to 128GB of unified memory).

Apple's new M4 Ultra is expected with a much larger 32-core CPU, and double the GPU power with an 80-core GPU, and we should expect to see up to 256GB of unified memory. This is an exact doubling of the M4 Max specs, as Apple effectively combines two M4 Max chips together to make the M4 Ultra.

All of this power inside of the M4 Ultra will be used by professionals and content creators, but gamers aren't being left behind with a monster 80-core GPU that will be perfect for Apple to use to play Cyberpunk 2077.

Apple announced that not too long ago, with Cyberpunk 2077 to run on Apple silicon with Path Tracing... what better benchmark than being able to run Cyberpunk 2077 on the Mac with the Apple M4 Ultra flagship processor.

Gurman writes: "When Apple brings ray tracing to the Mac Pro next year - complete with a chip that probably goes up to 32 CPU cores and 80 graphics cores - we'll have one of the most powerful mainstream computer systems the market has ever seen".

Apple M4 family of processors:

  • Apple M4: 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, up to 16GB unified memory
  • Apple M4 Pro: 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, up to 64GB unified memory
  • Apple M4 Max: 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, up to 128GB unified memory
  • Apple M4 Ultra: 32-core CPU, 80-core GPU, up to 256GB unified memory
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, bloomberg.com
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

