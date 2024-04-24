NVIDIA is helping Japan build their bleeding-edge ABCI-Q quantum supercomputer with HPC and AI

NVIDIA announces that will help Japan build its new quantum supercomputer -- the ABCI-Q -- with NVIDIA GPUs, and quantum computing software over the cloud.

Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) is building a hybrid cloud system of quantum computers and supercomputers called ABCI-Q. Quantum computers are still capable of making a lot of errors if they're operating solo, with supercomputers needing to solve the mistakes and make those complex operations smoother.

NVIDIA is providing the AI GPUs for the new ABCI-Q quantum supercomputer and quantum computing software through its cloud service. NVIDIA will provide over 2000 of its H100 AI GPUs in 500+ nodes interconnected by NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand, the world's only fully offloadable, in-networking computing platform.

ABCI-Q will enable high-fidelity quantum simulations for research across multiple industries. The high-performance, scalable system is integrated with NVIDIA CUDA-Q, an open-source hybrid quantum computing platform with powerful simulation tools and capabilities to program hybrid quantum-classical systems.

Tim Costa, director of high-performance computing and quantum computing at NVIDIA, said: "Researchers need high-performance simulation to tackle the most difficult problems in quantum computing. CUDA-Q and the NVIDIA H100 equip pioneers such as those at ABCI to make critical advances and speed the development of quantum-integrated supercomputing".

Masahiro Horibe, deputy director of G-QuAT/AIST, said: "ABCI-Q will let Japanese researchers explore quantum computing technology to test and accelerate the development of its practical applications. The NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform and NVIDIA H100 will help these scientists pursue the next frontiers of quantum computing research".

ABCI-Q is part of Japan's quantum technology innovation strategy, where the country will create new opportunities for business and society to benefit from quantum technology. This includes AI, energy, biology research, and more.