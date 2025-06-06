Mortal Shell 2 announced as standalone sequel, coming in 2026

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Mortal Shell 2 was announced at Summer Game Fest 2025, showcasing new brutal gameplay and a distinct dark fantasy style.
Cold Symmetry is back at the soulslike grind with a follow up to their 2020 game Mortal Shell. The sequel, Mortal Shell 2, is said to be completely standalone and gamers won't have to have played the first one in order to understand the storyline.
Beta registrations have opened for Mortal Shell 2 (click here to sign up) and the game can be wishlisted on Steam.
Mortal Shell 2 is coming sometime in 2026 to PS5, Xbox, and Steam. Check below for more info:
Mortal Shell II is a standalone sequel to Mortal Shell that significantly expands on the original with unrestricted, adrenaline-charged combat, deeper weapon design with extensive upgrade options, and an emphasis on free exploration.
This action-RPG offers an immersive, interconnected open world, expansive yet deliberately compact, designed to unfold its twisted landscapes and hidden structures while respecting the player's time.
The dormant forms of forgotten warriors are scattered throughout Mortal Shell II's shattered world. Once discovered, each Shell can be awakened and possessed, unlocking their innate strengths and unique abilities.
Evolve your own style of combat by harnessing the diverse unique abilities of each Shell, and unravel their secrets through the discovery of lost memories.
Mortal Shell II's compact open-world connects over winding footpaths guarded by the desperate and fanatical. Those who wander are rewarded with new story elements, Shells, powerful and strange weaponry, upgrades, curiosities and more.
Step through derelict temples of ancient deities, across forbidden forests and icy graves, into citadels carved from bone.
Scattered between these lost landmarks are more than 60 dungeons, each providing a formidable challenge to the talents and weaponry you have accrued on your way.
You are the Harbinger, a being prophesied to reclaim the blessed Undermether's stolen Ova from the daunting creatures that ruthlessly guard her unborn.
Mortal Shell II's combat system is agile yet grounded. Unrestricted by stamina, players exploit multiple tactics to shatter enemy posture and strike critically.