Mortal Shell 2 announced as standalone sequel, coming in 2026

Playstack and Cold Symmetry announce a sequel to their soulslike hack-and-slash Mortal Shell game, coming to consoles and PC sometime in 2026.

Mortal Shell 2 was announced at Summer Game Fest 2025, showcasing new brutal gameplay and a distinct dark fantasy style.

Cold Symmetry is back at the soulslike grind with a follow up to their 2020 game Mortal Shell. The sequel, Mortal Shell 2, is said to be completely standalone and gamers won't have to have played the first one in order to understand the storyline.

Beta registrations have opened for Mortal Shell 2 (click here to sign up) and the game can be wishlisted on Steam.

Mortal Shell 2 is coming sometime in 2026 to PS5, Xbox, and Steam. Check below for more info: