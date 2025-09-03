New Final Fantasy Tactics may happen if Ivalice Chronicles remaster sells well

Square Enix could greenlight new Final Fantasy Tactics games if the demand is high enough, and Chronicles of Ivalice could determine if new games happen.

TL;DR: Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles remaster's success could revive the strategy RPG series, with Square Enix developers expressing strong interest in sequels or remasters like Final Fantasy Tactics Advance. Positive sales would demonstrate the genre's viability and potentially lead to new tactics-based titles.

Final Fantasy Tactics could make a resurgence if the latest remaster sells well enough, and Square Enix developers say that they're willing and eager to work on more tactics-based games...hinting at potential sequels.

This month will see the release of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, a fully-fledged remaster of the late-90s strategy game. But this somewhat fringe series could live on with a remaster of the 2003 hit Final Fantasy Tactics Advance, or even a new sequel, should the Ivalice Chronicles meet Square Enix's initial sales targets.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Ivalice Chronicles game director Kazutoyo Maehiro says that everyone who worked on the game would "really like to see" Square Enix greenlight another Tactics game.

"If The Ivalice Chronicles can do well, that's good for the fans, they can enjoy it. But, at the same time, it shows the business viability of the strategy RPG genre. "So, that could potentially open the door for doing something with Final Fantasy Tactics Advance or A2, or maybe even sequels and new titles as well. "I think I speak for everyone who's worked on the original Final Fantasy Tactics, and is working on The Ivalice Chronicles as well - we'd really like to see that happen."

It's unclear on Square Enix's sales target for Chronicles of Ivalice, and it's likely that a portion of the game's total sales estimates have been spread across a number of years. It's possible that a new Tactics game could fit in with the HD-2D games initiative at some point, but Square Enix has yet to announce anything concrete.