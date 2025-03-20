All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Peripherals

Channel the Dark Lord with these new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech keyboards

The new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech CSTM80 and CSTM65 mechanical keyboard takes its inspiration from the Dark Lord Sauron.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The latest Drop + The Lord of the Rings collaboration introduces two keyboards inspired by Mordor, featuring customizable designs and Gateron switches. The CSTM80 and CSTM65 models, priced at $199 and $179 respectively, include a custom MT3 Black Speech Keycap Set and artwork by OSHETART. Shipping is expected by June 30.

"The language is that of Mordor, which I will not utter here." The latest Drop + The Lord of the Rings collaboration sees the arrival of a pair of new keyboards inspired by "Mordor's Eye and its tongue," the Dark Lord Sauron. We reviewed the excellent DROP CSTM80 Mechanical Keyboard last year, praising its next-level customization build quality and excellent type-feel. So, if you're keen on putting this level of cool-looking evil on your desk, it's worth picking up.

Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech CSTM80 keyboard, image credit: DROP
7

Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech CSTM80 keyboard, image credit: DROP

In addition to the Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech CSTM80 keyboard (which is currently available for a discount price of $199 USD), there's also the more compact Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech CSTM65 keyboard (available for $179 USD). Both feature a custom MT3 Black Speech Keycap Set and a Decorative Case inspired by the darker side of The Lord of the Rings.

As the DROP CSTM boards are fully customizable regarding the top plate/case, keycaps, and switches, you still have that freedom here. The CSTM80 and CSTM65 'Black Speech' keyboards ship with Gateron KS-3 Milky Yellow Pro Switches and Gateron PCBA-Mounted stabilizers, which DROP says "rival Sauron's own."

Channel the Dark Lord with these new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech keyboards 2
7

The case, which artist OSHETART designed, is peppered with artwork showcasing Barad-dur and the Black Land.

"Alongside that cruelty, malice, and will to dominate, it comes with yet another power: that of customization. Easily swap it out in seconds, thanks to magnetic attachment. Together with a veritable army of enthusiast components-including Gateron KS-3 Milky Yellow Pro Switches and Gateron PCBA-Mounted stabilizers-it's what makes this compact Black Speech build a trinket nearly as great and terrible as the One Ring itself."

Shipping isn't expected until June 30, but in the meantime, check out these impressive shots of the latest Drop + The Lord of the Rings collaboration.

Channel the Dark Lord with these new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech keyboards 3
7
Channel the Dark Lord with these new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech keyboards 5
7
Channel the Dark Lord with these new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech keyboards 6
7
Channel the Dark Lord with these new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech keyboards 7
7
Senior Editor

