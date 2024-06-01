Weirdest character in Lord of the Rings officially joins Rings of Power season 2

One of the most mysterious characters from J.R.R Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings' is officially coming to Amazon's Rings of Power TV show in season 2.

One of the strangest and most beloved characters in J.R.R Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is officially coming to Amazon's The Rings of Power season 2.

That character is none other than Tom Bombadil, who was famously cut from Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy of movies. For those that don't know who Tom Bombadil is, he is a merry fellow that lives in the valley of the Withywindle in the depths of the Old Forest, east of Buckland, and close to the dangerous Barrow-downs. While movie fans have never seen Tom, he is a big part of the start of The Fellowship of the Ring book where he rescues the hobbits from an old willow tree, and again from Wights in the Barrow-Downs.

The origin of Bombadil was purposely left in ambiguity, with very little canonical information to go by besides Tom being described as "Eldest" Tom, himself, said he remembers the "first raindrop and the first acorn... He knew the dark under the stars when it was fearless - before the Dark Lord came from Outside." Tom is one of, if not the most mysterious character in Tolkien's legendarium, with the majority of his intervention being in the Third Age of Middle-Earth, or in the age of Frodo, Bilbo and the One Ring.

"Season one set the pieces on the chessboard, and in season two the pieces are in motion and it's really about the villains. Really, Tom is sort of a curiosity within that structure because while it is darker, Tom Bombadil is singing. So he sort of defies the tonal shift of the rest of the season and is a real point of light amidst an otherwise sea of darkness," said showrunner J.D Payne

As for the Amazon TV show, a new Vanity Fair article has confirmed Rory Kinnear will play the eccentric character in season 2 of the Rings of Power, and judging from the provided images he will be meeting up with The Stranger, yet another ambiguous character teed up to be either Gandalf or a Blue Wizard. The Rings of Power season 2 will release on prime video on August 29.

NEWS SOURCES:gamesradar.com, theonering.net

