NVIDIA DGX Spark, DGX Station: desktop AI PC with datacenter-class Blackwell GPU for AI users

NVIDIA enters the desktop PC race with its new DGX Spark and DGX Station AI PCs: packing new Grace CPUs and Blackwell GPUs, all for your desktop PC.

TL;DR: NVIDIA introduced new DGX personal AI supercomputers at GTC 2025, featuring the Grace CPU and Blackwell GPU. These systems, including DGX Spark and DGX Station, allow AI developers to prototype and fine-tune models on desktops. NVIDIA introduced new DGX personal AI supercomputers at GTC 2025, featuring the Grace CPU and Blackwell GPU. These systems, including DGX Spark and DGX Station, allow AI developers to prototype and fine-tune models on desktops.

NVIDIA has just unveiled its new DGX personal AI supercomputers, which are powered by its in-house Grace CPU and Blackwell GPU, which are normally reserved for the data center.

The new personal AI supercomputers were unveiled at NVIDIA's current GTC 2025 event, with DGX Spark -- formerly Proejct DIGITS -- and DGX Station, a new high-performance NVIDIA Grace Blackwell desktop supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra platform.

These new AI systems enable AI developers, researchers, data scientists, and students to prototype, fine-tune, and inference large models on desktops. NVIDIA says that users can run these models locally or deploy them on NVIDIA DGX Cloud or any other accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure.

Inside, the new DGX Spark uses NVIDIA's new GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, which has been optimized into a desktop form factor. NVIDIA's new GB10 features a powerful NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with fifth-generation Tensor Cores and FP4 support, with 1000 TOPS of AI compute power for fine-tuning and inference with the latest AI reasoning models, including the NVIDIA Cosmos Reason world foundation model and NVIDIA GR00T N1 robot foundation model.

NVIDIA's new GB10 Superchip uses NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect technology, which delivers CPU+GPU-coherent memory model with 5x the bandwidth of PCIe Gen5. This lets the Superchip access data between a GPU and CPU to optimize performance for memory-intensive AI developer workloads.

NVIDIA says that its full-stack AI platform enables DGX Spark users to seamlessly move their models from their desktops to DGX Cloud or any accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure -- with virtually no code changes -- making it easier than ever to prototype, fine-tune and interate on their workflows.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, explains: "AI has transformed every layer of the computing stack. It stands to reason a new class of computers would emerge - designed for AI-native developers and to run AI-native applications. With these new DGX personal AI computers, AI can span from cloud services to desktop and edge applications".