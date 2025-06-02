NVIDIA's high-perf DGX Spark AI supercomputer should launch in July, AIBs preparing systems now

NVIDIA's new DGX Spark AI supercomputers will be launching in July, with AIBs like ASUS and GIGABYTE shipping out the new systems globally.

NVIDIA has reportedly told its OEM partners to begin shipping its DGX Spark AI supercomputers in July, with AIB partners to jump head-first into the new business opportunity according to the latest reports.

In a new report from UDN, we're hearing that NVIDIA's new DGX Spark system will be joined by the company's other personal AI supercomputer -- the DGX Station -- to be launched later this year. UDN says that analysts are "optimistic" that NVIDIA's personal AI supercomputers are going to be launched one after another, which will help boost Q3 2025 performance of the related suppliers.

These new AI systems enable AI developers, researchers, data scientists, and students to prototype, fine-tune, and inference large models on desktops. NVIDIA says that users can run these models locally or deploy them on NVIDIA DGX Cloud or any other accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure.

Inside, the new DGX Spark uses NVIDIA's new GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, which has been optimized into a desktop form factor. NVIDIA's new GB10 features a powerful NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with fifth-generation Tensor Cores and FP4 support, with 1000 TOPS of AI compute power for fine-tuning and inference with the latest AI reasoning models, including the NVIDIA Cosmos Reason world foundation model and NVIDIA GR00T N1 robot foundation model.

NVIDIA's new GB10 Superchip uses NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect technology, which delivers CPU+GPU-coherent memory model with 5x the bandwidth of PCIe Gen5. This lets the Superchip access data between a GPU and CPU to optimize performance for memory-intensive AI developer workloads.