Computer Systems

ASUS Ascent GX10 Mini-PC: powerful AI supercomputer with NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip

ASUS unveils its new Ascent GX10 AI supercomputer powered by NVIDIA's new GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip: up to 1000 AI TOPS and 128GB unified memory.

ASUS Ascent GX10 Mini-PC: powerful AI supercomputer with NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS has launched the Ascent GX10, a compact AI supercomputer featuring NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. It offers up to 1000 TOPS of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory, enabling advanced AI model development. The device includes a 20-core Arm CPU and supports seamless integration with other systems.

ASUS has just introduced its new Ascent GX10, its new groundbreaking AI supercomputer, powered by NVIDIA's new GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. An AI supercomputer, on your desk, and it can almost fit into the palm of your hand.... check it out:

ASUS Ascent GX10 Mini-PC: powerful AI supercomputer with NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip 101
2

ASUS's new Ascent GX10 places an incredible amount of AI power at your fingertips, and directly onto the desks of developers, AI researchers, and data centers across the planet.

The new ASUS Ascent GX10 delivers up to 1000 TOPS of AI performance, with 128GB of unified system memory, developers can experiment, fine-tune or inference the latest generation of reasoning AI models with up to 200 billion parameters.

Inside, the new ASUS Ascent GX10 AI supercomputer features NVIDIA's new Grace Blackwell Superchip, designed with the Grace Blackwell architecture, and optimized for the compact-size form factor. The new NVIDIA GB10 chip includes a Blackwell GPU with 5th Gen Tensor Cores and FP4 support, with up to 1000 TOPS of AI processing power

There's also a high-performance NVIDIA Grace CPU with a 20-core Arm processor that enhances data pre-processing and orchestrated, accelerating the tuning of models and real-time inferencing. NVIDIA's new GB10 Superchip uses NVIDIA NVLink-C2C to provide cohesive CPU + GPU memory models with 5x the bandwidth of PCIe Gen5.

  • Incredible AI performance: Up to 1,000 AI TOPS processing and 128GB unified memory empower seamless model development and inferencing
  • Cutting-edge architecture: NVIDIA® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip with a Blackwell GPU, 20-core Arm CPU and NVLink®-C2C boosts AI workloads
  • Powerful, scalable and local: Configure as standalone or private-cloud system to drive AI models on desktop, or connect two GX10s via ConnectX-7 NICs

KuoWei Chao, General Manager of ASUS IoT and NUC Business Group said: "AI is transforming every industry, and the ASUS Ascent GX10 is designed to bring this transformative power to every developer's fingertips. By integrating the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Superchip, we are providing a powerful yet compact tool that enables developers, data scientists, and AI researchers to innovate and push the boundaries of AI right from their desks".

NEWS SOURCE:press.asus.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

