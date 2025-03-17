Counter-Strike 1.6 Remake set to launch in 2025 - at least, for now

A remake of the legendary Counter-Strike 1.6 is set to launch on Steam this year - but Valve's history of shutting down fan projects remains a concern.

As recently announced through the project's YouTube channel, CS: Legacy, a full standalone remake of Counter-Strike 1.6, is coming to Steam in 2025.

CS: Legacy is a standalone remake of Counter-Strike 1.6, built entirely from custom code and game assets. Despite the name and familiar branding, this is a fan-driven project with no direct association with Valve. Nonetheless, it's aiming to bring back the feel of one of the most influential shooters ever made, over two decades after its release.

Counter-Strike 1.6 remains a defining title in competitive FPS history. Released in 2003, it refined the mechanics that would shape the series for years to come - tight movement, crisp gunplay, and an unforgiving skill ceiling that made it a staple of internet cafes and early esports. Even today, community servers are still running worldwide, and over 17,000 concurrent players at the time of writing.

The CS: Legacy team, who worked on CSPromod from 2008-2012 highlights that the project is built on Valve's official 2013 Source Engine SDK codebase, with major rewrites to the renderer, shaders, and other systems. But the real question is whether Valve will allow it to exist. The company has a long history of shutting down fan remakes - Team Fortress: Source 2 and Portal 64 were both axed due to IP infringement, and Classic Offensive, a mod aiming to bring 1.6 into CS:GO, was blocked from a Steam release shortly before Counter-Strike 2 launched.

That said, CS: Legacy appears to have learned from past missteps. Unlike other fan projects that relied heavily on existing assets, this remake is built from the ground up with custom models and code. Whether that's enough to avoid Valve's legal hammer remains to be seen, but for now, the project is moving forward - offering long-time CS fans something few thought they'd see: a faithful reimagining of 1.6, rebuilt for modern systems.