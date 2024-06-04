ASUS ROG THOR 1600W Titanium III PSU unveiled: 2 x 12V-2x6 connectors, magnetic OLED screen

ASUS has just introduced its new ROG THOR 1600W Titanium III power supply, its new flagship PSU with all of the latest standards ready to handle graphics cards of today, and tomorrow. Check it out:

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new ROG THOR 1600W Titanium III has native 12VHPWR power connectors, with ASUS designing the new PSU for high-end systems, where inside it features GaN MOSFET technology. This provides increased power efficiency, and a more streamlined internal design for cooler operation.

ASUS reiterates its patented intelligent voltage stabilizer inside of the new ROG THOR 1600W Titanium III PSU, ensuring that power delivery to your graphics card is unmatched. You've got a monster 1600W of power at your fingertips, ready for any graphics card of the future -- I'm looking at you, GeForce RTX 5090 -- with 2 x 12V-2x6 power connectors at the ready.

This means the new ASUS ROG THOR 1600W Titanium III PSU can handle up to 3 x GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards: 2 with the native 12V-2x6 power connectors, and a third RTX 4090 hooked up through 8-pin PCIe power adapters.

4

The new ASUS ROG THOR 1600W Titanium III PSU also features a gorgeous built-in OLED display that shows real-time power usage, which is something enthusiasts will love to see. This is doubled down by the fact that this monster 1600W PSU can handle not one, but up to two or even three flagship GPUs at once... you can see all the power being sucked down through the OLED panel, which has a magnetic attachment on the panel, so you can position it on either side of the PSU. Very nice little touch there by ASUS.

4

ASUS also includes a new Turbo Mode that is designed for absolute maximum power delivery for a fully overclocked system. This might not be something everyone uses, but when you're buying a flagship 1600W power supply, this is a massive feature.

There's no pricing or releases date for the new ASUS ROG THOR 1600W Titanium III PSU, but we should expect some more details in the near future. I can see professional overclockers flocking to the new ASUS ROG THOR 1600W Titanium III PSU, and future users of the GeForce RTX 5090 are going to froth over this new 1600W monster PSU.