PowerWash Simulator 2 announced and will come to the Nintendo Switch 2

FuturLabs has announced PowerWash Simulator 2 showing off some gameplay, and the platforms it will be releasing on, such as the Switch 2.

TL;DR: PowerWash Simulator 2, developed by FuturLab, is announced with enhancements like four-player online co-op, a two-player local split-screen, and a customizable Central Homebase hub. The game will feature a new campaign and improved graphics. Scheduled for a 2025 release, it will be available on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch. PowerWash Simulator 2, developed by FuturLab, is announced with enhancements like four-player online co-op, a two-player local split-screen, and a customizable Central Homebase hub. The game will feature a new campaign and improved graphics. Scheduled for a 2025 release, it will be available on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

Sometimes gaming isn't about fast-paced, blood-pumping competitive titles, or even an RPG-esc story to sink your teeth into. Sometimes, it's simply about sitting back and relaxing.

PowerWash Simulator is probably the perfect example of that, and British studio FuturLab has announced a sequel to its popular title, PowerWash Simulator 2. The new trailer has been posted to the developer's YouTube channel and shows several improvements over the first game. PowerWash Simulator 2 will also come with four-player online co-op with shared progression, and a two-player local split-screen option.

Popular Popular Now: MSRP a myth? NVIDIA says no, GeForce RTX 50 Series prices to stabilize soon

Eurogamer reports the new title will come with a Central Homebase hub for players' power washing business, which will come with customization options so players can personalize their workplace with their own furnishings, rewards, and items. Moreover, PowerWash Simulator 2 will come with a new full campaign that will continue on from the first game's ending. PowerWash Simulator 2 also comes with a clear step up in the graphics department compared to the first game.

If you are wondering how popular this game is, Futurlab said more than 17 million players completed the original PowerWash Simulator. Yes, you read that right 17 million people. So, there is absolutely an audience out there who just want to play relaxing, dopamine-inducing games.

Eurogamer states within its report that it can confirm PowerWash Simulator 2 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, along with these other platforms: PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Windows Store, and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The release is scheduled for sometime in 2025.