GTA 6 trailer 2 may be much closer to release than what gamers think

The second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is rumored to release very soon, according to reliable sources from within the GTA community.

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released in December 2023, and since then, Rockstar has been silent about the title, leaving fans to squirm under the anticipation of getting a new look at the upcoming game. The time for a new trailer may be closer than you think.

Rockstar marketing campaign beat timeline

The latest rumor comes from GTA VI O'Clock, which consists of the most respected content creators and journalists within the Grand Theft Auto community, and according to the recent newsletter, Rockstar is now expected to release the second trailer for GTA 6 at the end of this month, or early April. The newsletter links to the above image, which is a timeline that overlays the GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 marketing campaigns and their key media beats.

The timeline shows the number of months Rockstar took between a game being announced, the first trailer being released, trailer two for that title, and finally, its release. Judging by the timeline, and if Rockstar is going to maintain the same marketing beats as it has in previous titles, the developer is due to release the second trailer for GTA 6 this month or in early April. Additionally, Rockstar has already stated GTA 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025, which will more than likely be leaning to the back half of Fall, late October / early November, given previous comments by Take-Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick.