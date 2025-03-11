Quake or Goldeneye 007 - Which game should join the World Video Game Hall of Fame?

Voting is now open for the next three games to be inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Which games do you want to see added?

The National Museum of Play in New York will induct three games into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, with public voting considered alongside the museum's International Selection Advisory Committee. The nominees include classics like Age of Empires, Angry Birds, and Quake. The final inductees will be announced on May 8.

The National Museum of Play in New York is set to induct three games into the World Video Game Hall of Fame this year, and you can vote on the list of potential inductees. Public voting will be considered alongside the museum's International Selection Advisory Committee, acting as a single member.

Which of these deserves to be inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame?

The final list of inductees includes some absolute classics and iconic franchises: Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Defender, Frogger, Goldeneye 007, Golden Tee, Harvest Moon, Mattel Football, NBA 2K, Quake, and Tamagotchi.

If you've been gaming for a while, one look at this list will undoubtedly bring back some fond memories. It'll be interesting to see which games are inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. As someone who has been gaming since the days of the original Nintendo Entertainment System, here are my three picks in no particular order.

First up, Goldeneye 007 for the Nintendo 64 from 1997. A game that brought the FPS genre to consoles in a big way with its fantastic four-player split-screen multiplayer deathmatch. Not only that, but the single-player campaign's objective-based gameplay and groundbreaking enemy AI (for the time) presented an FPS campaign that felt cutting-edge even when compared to what was happening on PC at the time.

Next would have to be Age of Empires, a groundbreaking RTS from 1997 that solidified what made PC gaming so unique in the late '90s. Working your way up from the Stone Age, the gameplay merged elements from Civilization and games like Warcraft to present a new take on the genre - and it's a franchise still going strong today.

My final pick goes back to the FPS genre with id Software's iconic Quake from 1996, which brought full 3D rendering and 3D acceleration to the genre. However, the reason why Quake is a Hall of Fame contender has to be the game's fast-paced online multiplayer, which propelled it to all-time classic status that offered countless hours of edge-of-your-seat thrills.

The final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, May 8 - so stay tuned.